New research conducted by Premium Joy sheds light on the most favorite toy in each state for the holiday season based on online search data from the past six months. The data indicates that squishmallows have the highest popularity overall across the US including in 21 states.

Squishmallows, which are plush toys that were released in 2017, have apparently surpassed the popularity of several other more established toys like Hot Wheels and Nerf for this holiday season. Hot Wheels and Nerf are the favorite toys in only 10 and 6 states respectively.

Some toys don’t have the same mass appeal across the US as Squishmallows and Hot Wheels. But they’re still a hit in a few states. Here is a list of those toys from the most to the least popular: