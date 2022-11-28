The Lafourche Library is ready to celebrate in December!
November 28, 2022
Digital Concealed Handgun Permits are Now Legal in Louisiana Through LA Wallet
November 28, 2022

New research conducted by Premium Joy sheds light on the most favorite toy in each state for the holiday season based on online search data from the past six months. The data indicates that squishmallows have the highest popularity overall across the US including in 21 states.


 

 

Squishmallows, which are plush toys that were released in 2017, have apparently surpassed the popularity of several other more established toys like Hot Wheels and Nerf for this holiday season. Hot Wheels and Nerf are the favorite toys in only 10 and 6 states respectively.

 

Some toys don’t have the same mass appeal across the US as Squishmallows and Hot Wheels. But they’re still a hit in a few states. Here is a list of those toys from the most to the least popular:

  • Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina have a passion for video gaming with Nintendo Switch.
  • Iowa, Minnesota and Utah are addicted to playing with anything Lego.
  • New York, Oklahoma and South Dakota are fond of using Play-Doh.
  • Louisiana and Tennessee have a love for Barbie dolls.
  • Georgia has an affection for surprises that come from Mini Brands.
  • Washington is very obsessed with Tamagotchi digital pets.

 

 

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Cousins Gerald McCollam and Slattery McCollam come from a family that’s been in the Louisiana sugarcane business for generations. Ellendale Farms, LLC, near Houma, farms about 2,800 acres of cane.

November 28, 2022

Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones

Read more