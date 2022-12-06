Cane Cutter Quilters creates, donates 63 quilts to Sheriff’s Office

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to recognize a special group of ladies, who are doing their best to give back to the community they love. During the week of Thanksgiving, a local group known as Cane Cutter Quilters, delivered 63 handmade quilts to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. The quilts will be utilized and given to various organizations throughout the community, for the holiday season. Each and every quilt was handmade and a labor of love by members of the group.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet was on hand to meet with the members of the local group and graciously accepted the donation on behalf of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with Dy. Elizabeth Fonseca, whose mother is a member and quilter. The members and quilters present for the special offering were Tina Levron, Virginia Authement, Tori Granados, and Chris Touchet.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “I am humbled and honored to not only accept this amazing gift, but to know there are special people, doing exceptional things in our parish. I have always felt a strong connection to community and family, and to know there are like minded residents doing things to take care of our community, validates what we do here at the Sheriff’s Office.”