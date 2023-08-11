Cardiovascular Institute of the South celebrates 40 years, founder and president presented with key to the city

On Thursday, August 10, 2023, the Cardiovascular Institute of the South celebrated their 40th anniversary of serving the southern Louisiana community with a special celebration.

As stated on their website, the Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) was founded in 1983 by Dr. Craig Walker, MD, who first established the company as a one-physician practice in Houma, Louisiana. At that time, the city was experiencing one of the highest cardiovascular disease mortality rates in the nation. Driven by a desire to serve and heal people in his community, Dr. Walker envisioned CIS as a leader in the development of new techniques and technologies in the treatment of both coronary and peripheral artery diseases.

Now, 40 years later, CIS grown to become a world-renowned practice with a commitment to growth and excellence. CIS continues to grow and expand to multiple locations striving to make the most advanced cardiovascular care accessible to a wide spectrum of communities across Louisiana and Mississippi.

During their 40th anniversary celebration, Dr. Craig Walker was presented with a key to the city from Parish President Gordon E. Dove for all the good work CIS has provided to the Terrebonne Parish community. Following this presentation, Dr. Craig Walker gave thanks to all those who are involved in keeping CIS successful, including the physicians, the families of the physicians, the administrative team, the PR team, and the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government for their support.

