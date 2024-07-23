Carry On: Exploring the Essence of Terrebonne Parish through New Video Series

Explore Houma, the Houma Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has found a way to take viewers on a journey on all things Terrebonne Parish.

The journey to ‘Carry On’ began with the tourism center’s initial partnership with HTV, where Communications & Public Relations Manager Tara Morvant appeared as a guest on the show to discuss events and festivals in Terrebonne Parish. After realizing the potential to offer viewers a broader and more engaging experience, Morvant and the marketing team’s support at the Houma CVB, Melissa DeRouche, and Nicole Davis set out to create something unique. Their collaborative brainstorming resulted in “Carry On,” a show that cleverly combines humor with valuable information about our beloved area.

The name is a play on words, symbolizing both carrying on a conversation and the idea of a carry-on suitcase on a journey. Morvant said that the decision to bring Nicole Davis on board as a co-host was natural, considering her remarkable on-camera presence, charisma, and wonderful personality. As “Carry On” enters its fifth episode, the show has garnered positive feedback, resonating well with its audience.

The blend of fun and insightful content has captivated viewers and piqued the interest of those keen on exploring Terrebonne Parish. Through “Carry On,” viewers are not only kept informed about upcoming events and attractions but are also treated to an enjoyable experience that showcases the essence of Terrebonne Parish, such as fishing and art.

“It’s really important for us to promote Terrebonne Parish, “Morvant said. “We are the tourist commission, so we want to promote to a global audience to come visit us, but we also want to educate our locals on what there is to do…It’s a portal to everything we have going on and we want to instill community pride.”

Social Media and Digital Content Manager Davis said the series has exceeded their expectations, “ What started as a local TV segment promoting Tourism in Terrebonne Parish has evolved into something more meaningful. We learn something new about our parish and the people who work and travel here in every episode.” She said the series has been fulfilling and that they have two goals going forward, “ to make viewers laugh and smile, and to showcase authentic stories that accurately represent Louisiana’s Bayou Country.”

‘Carry On’ airs on HTV on the third Wednesday of every month. The segments can also be found on Explore Houma’s YouTube Channel and social media platforms.