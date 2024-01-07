CASA of Terrebonne and Lafourche 2024 Pre-Service Training begins this month!

Purchase tickets now for the NSU Coaches Committee First Pitch BanquetJanuary 7, 2024
CASA of Terrebonne and Lafourche has announced training start dates for 2024, and are seeking volunteers to change the lives of local children in need!
“Every child in foster care has the potential to be their very own superhero, and every great superhero needs a sidekick in order to find their superpower and achieve greatness!” reads a post from CASA of Terrebonne’s Facebook page. “CASA volunteers are our Superhero’s sidekicks! These volunteer advocates accompany foster children in the courtroom, listen to them and what they want for their future and help ensure they receive the support they deserve to have a safer and brighter future.”
CASA of Terrebonne currently has 200 superheroes in need of a sidekick to help them navigate their time in foster care. A new Pre-Service training begins on January 30, 2024. Pre-service training will also begin on July 16, 2024 and October 1, 2024. CASA of Lafourche begins Pre-Service training on January 16, 2024.
If you are interested in making a difference, call and schedule an appointment (985-876-0250) with CASA of Terrebonne’s Training Coordinator Sulma Reyes, or visit their website for more information.