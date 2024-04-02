CASA of Terrebonne is raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month, and CASA of Terrebonne will be actively working to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect and the need for community citizens to make a difference.

“When a child is placed in the foster care system due to abuse or neglect, they are often removed from their home and placed in the State’s custody — sometimes far away from their family, loved ones, and community,” reads a Facebook post from CASA of Terrebonne. “CASA volunteers, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, are everyday people from all walks of life who are recruited and specially trained to advocate for these children and provide a consistent, reliable adult presence for them during a difficult time in their lives.”

The post continues, explaining, “CASA volunteers are assigned to one child or sibling group to advocate for their best interest in court, in school, and other settings. They get to know the child and everyone involved in their life, such as family members, foster parents, therapists, and teachers, in order to develop a realistic picture of the child’s unique situation. They make recommendations that are in the child’s best interest to the judge overseeing the child’s case.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, roughly 51,639 reports of suspected abuse or neglect were filed last year– and annually in Louisiana, there are roughly 6,000 youth removed from their homes and placed into the foster care system. CASA of Terrebonne is working to help these children navigate these challenging obstacles to a happier, healthier life.

CASA of Terrebonne encourages community members to help prevent child abuse this April in the following ways:

Consider becoming a CASA Volunteer

Make a one-time gift of $30 ($1 per day) in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month

Connect and engage with CASA of Terrebonne on social media, where they will be posting educational content related to child abuse and neglect, and how the community can make a difference.

Tell three people you know about CASA of Terrebonne and their work, and the need for volunteers.

Read frequently asked questions about CASA of Terrebonne here, and begin your volunteer application here to help a local child today.