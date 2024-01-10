Cast announced for Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s upcoming show

Fletcher Technical Community College Announces Selection of Falcon Academy for Leadership Advancement Cohort #2January 10, 2024
Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne has announced their official cast for the 3rd show of their 2023-2024 Season, Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits!
The musical will be directed by Brittany Rogers Bourque and Caitlin Lapeyrouse, with musical direction provided by Kristen Martin Bruce. The show will run from March 1-3 and March 5-10, 2024.
The cast for Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s production of Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits is:
- Larry Hyatt
- Sheri Opal
- Michael James
- Hayley Rhodes
- Kason Hebert
- Taylor Riche
- Evan Foret
- Madison Wagner
- John Bruce
About the Play: “In this long-running, off-Broadway hit musical revue, Broadway’s greatest musical legends meet Broadway’s greatest satirist in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre’s greatest stars and songwriters. It’s a comedic parody musical review that features show tunes that are slightly altered from well-known musicals and its stars.”