Cast announced for “Shrek the Musical” at Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.

The cast has now been announced for Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.’s production of Shrek the Musical! Tickets are on sale for $30, and $20 for students with ID’s. The play will run the following dates:
- Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.
Attendees may purchase tickets here. Check out the cast list below:
SHREK THE MUSICAL 2023 CAST
- Shrek: Mason Clark
- Princess Fiona: Hayley Rhodes
- Donkey: Malcolm Bell
- Lord Farquad: Kyle Davis
- Dragon: Lauren Rhodes
- Pinocchio: Trent Ledet
- Gingy/Sugar Plum Fairy: Brittany Bourque
- Big Bad Wold: Shay Prosperie
- 3 Little Pigs: Greg Autin, Gavin Chauvin, Jayden Lawson
- Mama Bear: Madison Anderson
- Papa Bear: Mason Brewer
- Baby Bear: Patrick Dishman
- Humpty Dumpty: Sophie Benoit
- Wicked Witch: Jennifer Urbina
- White Rabbit: Renee LeBlanc
- Fairy Godmother: Amanda Guillot
- Peter Pan: Brooke Blanchard
- Ugly Duckling: Siddalie Orgeron
- Mad Hatter: Emma Zeringue
- Shoemaker’s Elf: Teagan Dominique
- Hansel: Bailey Alexander
- Gretel: Alissa Griffin
- Little Bo Peep: Carissa Theriot
- Little Red Riding Hood: Kim Champagne
- 3 Blind Mice: Madison Anderson, Brooke Blanchard, Siddalie Orgeron
- Mama Ogre: Amanda Guillot
- Papa Ogre: Shay Prosperie
- Young Shrek: Patrick Dishman
- Queen Lillian: Kim Champagne
- King Herold: Greg Autin
- Young Fiona: Lucy Naquin
- Teen Fiona: Siddalie Orgeron
- Thelonious: Gavin Chauvin
- Pied Piper: Bailey Alexander
- Bishop: Ethan Kohle
- Dwarf: Lucy Naquin
- Duloc Greeter: Teagan Dominique
- Chirping Bird Voice: Kim Champagne
- Captain of the Guards: Michael Thomassie
- Guards: Greg Autin, Ethan Kohle, Jayden Lawson
- Knights: Michael Thomassie, Mason Brewer, Shay Prosperie
- Villagers: Greg Autin, Mason Brewer, Gavin Chauvin, Ethan Kohle, Jayden Lawson, Michael Thomassie
- Puppeteers: Greg Autin, Sophie Benoit, Gavin Chauvin, Jayden Lawson, Emma Zeringue
- Tappers: Bailey Alexander (Pied Piper), Brooke Blanchard (Rat), Brittany Bourque (Rat), Alissa Griffin (Rat), Siddalie Orgeron (Rat), Carissa Theriot (Rat)
- Skeletons: Bailey Alexander, Brooke Blanchard, Brittany Bourque, Alissa Griffin, Siddalie Orgeron, Carissa Theriot
- Duloc Dancers: Bailey Alexander, Brooke Blanchard, Teagan Dominique, Alissa Griffin, Renee LeBlanc, Siddalie Orgeron, Carissa Theriot, Jennifer Urbina
Shrek the Musical is directed by Melinda Adams and Erica Annis, the stage manager is Geralyn Percle, the music director is Kyle Davis, and the choreographer is Lauren Rhodes. For more information, please visit the Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. Facebook.