Cast announced for “Shrek the Musical” at Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.

The cast has now been announced for Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.’s production of Shrek the Musical! Tickets are on sale for $30, and $20 for students with ID’s. The play will run the following dates:

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Attendees may purchase tickets here. Check out the cast list below:

SHREK THE MUSICAL 2023 CAST

Shrek: Mason Clark

Mason Clark Princess Fiona : Hayley Rhodes

: Hayley Rhodes Donkey: Malcolm Bell

Malcolm Bell Lord Farquad: Kyle Davis

Kyle Davis Dragon: Lauren Rhodes

Lauren Rhodes Pinocchio: Trent Ledet

Trent Ledet Gingy/Sugar Plum Fairy: Brittany Bourque

Brittany Bourque Big Bad Wold: Shay Prosperie

Shay Prosperie 3 Little Pigs: Greg Autin, Gavin Chauvin, Jayden Lawson

Greg Autin, Gavin Chauvin, Jayden Lawson Mama Bear: Madison Anderson

Madison Anderson Papa Bear: Mason Brewer

Mason Brewer Baby Bear: Patrick Dishman

Patrick Dishman Humpty Dumpty: Sophie Benoit

Sophie Benoit Wicked Witch: Jennifer Urbina

Jennifer Urbina White Rabbit: Renee LeBlanc

Renee LeBlanc Fairy Godmother: Amanda Guillot

Amanda Guillot Peter Pan: Brooke Blanchard

Brooke Blanchard Ugly Duckling: Siddalie Orgeron

Siddalie Orgeron Mad Hatter: Emma Zeringue

Emma Zeringue Shoemaker’s Elf: Teagan Dominique

Teagan Dominique Hansel: Bailey Alexander

Bailey Alexander Gretel: Alissa Griffin

Alissa Griffin Little Bo Peep: Carissa Theriot

Carissa Theriot Little Red Riding Hood: Kim Champagne

Kim Champagne 3 Blind Mice: Madison Anderson, Brooke Blanchard, Siddalie Orgeron

Madison Anderson, Brooke Blanchard, Siddalie Orgeron Mama Ogre: Amanda Guillot

Amanda Guillot Papa Ogre: Shay Prosperie

Shay Prosperie Young Shrek: Patrick Dishman

Patrick Dishman Queen Lillian: Kim Champagne

Kim Champagne King Herold: Greg Autin

Greg Autin Young Fiona : Lucy Naquin

: Lucy Naquin Teen Fiona: Siddalie Orgeron

Siddalie Orgeron Thelonious: Gavin Chauvin

Gavin Chauvin Pied Piper: Bailey Alexander

Bailey Alexander Bishop: Ethan Kohle

Ethan Kohle Dwarf: Lucy Naquin

Lucy Naquin Duloc Greeter: Teagan Dominique

Teagan Dominique Chirping Bird Voice: Kim Champagne

Kim Champagne Captain of the Guards: Michael Thomassie

Michael Thomassie Guards: Greg Autin, Ethan Kohle, Jayden Lawson

Greg Autin, Ethan Kohle, Jayden Lawson Knights: Michael Thomassie, Mason Brewer, Shay Prosperie

Michael Thomassie, Mason Brewer, Shay Prosperie Villagers: Greg Autin, Mason Brewer, Gavin Chauvin, Ethan Kohle, Jayden Lawson, Michael Thomassie

Greg Autin, Mason Brewer, Gavin Chauvin, Ethan Kohle, Jayden Lawson, Michael Thomassie Puppeteers: Greg Autin, Sophie Benoit, Gavin Chauvin, Jayden Lawson, Emma Zeringue

Greg Autin, Sophie Benoit, Gavin Chauvin, Jayden Lawson, Emma Zeringue Tappers: Bailey Alexander (Pied Piper), Brooke Blanchard (Rat), Brittany Bourque (Rat), Alissa Griffin (Rat), Siddalie Orgeron (Rat), Carissa Theriot (Rat)

Bailey Alexander (Pied Piper), Brooke Blanchard (Rat), Brittany Bourque (Rat), Alissa Griffin (Rat), Siddalie Orgeron (Rat), Carissa Theriot (Rat) Skeletons: Bailey Alexander, Brooke Blanchard, Brittany Bourque, Alissa Griffin, Siddalie Orgeron, Carissa Theriot

Bailey Alexander, Brooke Blanchard, Brittany Bourque, Alissa Griffin, Siddalie Orgeron, Carissa Theriot Duloc Dancers: Bailey Alexander, Brooke Blanchard, Teagan Dominique, Alissa Griffin, Renee LeBlanc, Siddalie Orgeron, Carissa Theriot, Jennifer Urbina

Shrek the Musical is directed by Melinda Adams and Erica Annis, the stage manager is Geralyn Percle, the music director is Kyle Davis, and the choreographer is Lauren Rhodes. For more information, please visit the Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. Facebook.