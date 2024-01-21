Cast announced for Thibodaux Playhouse’s upcoming show

Starting Your Fitness Journey with a Chronic ConditionJanuary 21, 2024
Thibodaux Playhouse has announced their official cast for their first show of 2024, Tony ‘N Tina’s Wedding!
“Tony N’ Tina’s is an interactive comedy, based on a traditional Italian–American wedding. One of the longest running shows in Off Broadway history, this delightful evening gives new meaning to the phrase “And now for something completely different!” Audience members are the guests at the nuptial celebration of Tony Nunzio and Valentina Vitale in all its tacky and hilarious glory. Following the church service is a reception where the audience joins the wedding party and their bickering families for a pasta dinner, champagne toasts, wedding cake and dancing,” according to Thibodaux Playhouse.
The cast for Thibodaux Playhouse’s production of Tony ‘N Tina’s Wedding includes:
Tony Nunzio: Wesley Vizier
Valentina “Tina” Lynne Vitale: Laila Zirlott
Barry Wheeler: Gavin Chauvin
Connie Mocogni: Angelique Legendre
Dominic Fabrizzi: Cade Chauvin
Donna Marsala: Renée LeBlanc
Johnny Nunzio: Raymond Rodrigue
Marina Galino: Alissa Griffin
Josephina Vitale: Anna Broussard
Tony Nunzio Sr.: Jason Serrano
Joey Vitale: Mason Clark
Father Mark: Benjamin Adams
Vinnie Black: Damon Stentz
Loretta Black: Amy Laura Wales
Grandma Nunzio: Andrea Stentz
Aunt Rose: Rikki Broussard
Madeline Monroe: Jennifer Urbina
Uncle Luigi: Wallace McCann
Sister Albert Maria: Amanda Caruthers
Donny Dulce: Phillip Boudreaux
Sally Antonucci: Connie LeBouef
Rick DeMarco: Shay Prosperie
Michael Just: Gabriel Connor-Flores