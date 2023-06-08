Cast announced, tickets now on sale for Sunrise Rotary Club’s “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre”

A cast has been announced and tickets are now on sale for the Sunrise Rotary Club’s new fundraiser, “The ‘Benefit’ of Murder” by Larry Hyatt. The murder mystery dinner theatre will include delicious food and a show performed by a talented local cast, while the audience helps the detective to solve a murder live.

“We are really looking forward to this event,” said Jason Bergeron, who will be playing “Buzz Da Fuzz” in the production. “It will be a lot of fun for the community and a unique way to raise money!” The “Benefit” of Murder will take place on June 17, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Sunrise Rotary Bicycle Giveaway, Le Petite Theatre, CASA of Terrebonne, Bags of Hope, and Hope Extreme. Tickets may be purchased here.

Check out the official cast list and portraits of the production below:

Norby Chabert as Samuel Glad

as Samuel Glad Tim Stevens as Sky Tripper

as Sky Tripper DJ Rhett as DJ Crash N Burn

as DJ Crash N Burn Scott Courville as Francis Scott Offkey

as Francis Scott Offkey Sue Peace as Lava Lamp

as Lava Lamp Ashlee Barahona as Beverly Hills

as Beverly Hills Travion Smith and Frank Davis as Bob and Neil

as Bob and Neil Jason Bergeron as Buzz Da Fuzz

as Buzz Da Fuzz Doug Holloway as Dr. I.C. Clappe

as Dr. I.C. Clappe Gail Aycock as Mrs. Thurston Howell III

as Mrs. Thurston Howell III Tonya Scott Harris as Alice Dee

Please visit The Sunrise Rotary Club of Houma’s Facebook or website for further information, and grab your ticket today to come help solve this mystery!