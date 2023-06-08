Cast announced, tickets now on sale for Sunrise Rotary Club’s “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre”

A cast has been announced and tickets are now on sale for the Sunrise Rotary Club’s new fundraiser, “The ‘Benefit’ of Murder” by Larry Hyatt. The murder mystery dinner theatre will include delicious food and a show performed by a talented local cast, while the audience helps the detective to solve a murder live.
“We are really looking forward to this event,” said Jason Bergeron, who will be playing “Buzz Da Fuzz” in the production. “It will be a lot of fun for the community and a unique way to raise money!” The “Benefit” of Murder will take place on June 17, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Sunrise Rotary Bicycle Giveaway, Le Petite Theatre, CASA of Terrebonne, Bags of Hope, and Hope Extreme. Tickets may be purchased here.
Check out the official cast list and portraits of the production below:
Please visit The Sunrise Rotary Club of Houma’s Facebook or website for further information, and grab your ticket today to come help solve this mystery!