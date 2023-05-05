Celebrate Cinco on the Bayou

By Tara Morvant

Grab your favorite sombrero and head down to Louisiana’s Bayou Country for a Cinco celebration that’s muy caliente – like Papi Cheo’s Jalapeno Margarita, y’all!

When it comes to throwing a party, no one does it quite like Houma. Whether you’re looking to quench your thirst with one of our delicious top-shelf margaritas or get your fill of chips and queso, because we all know queso is life – we’ve got you covered! Any chance to celebrate our rich and diverse culture is as good as any reason for me, so I’m here to guide you to some of the best fiestas in town this Cinco De Mayo!

La Carreta | 1327 St. Charles Street, Houma

El Paso Mexican Grill | 1055 W Tunnel Boulevard, Houma

Papi Cheo | 863 Verret Street, Houma

La Casa Del Sol | 169 Monarch Drive, Houma

Taqueria El Mundo |950 Grand Caillou Rd, Houma