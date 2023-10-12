Celebrate Friday the 13th at Houma’s Decomposed Haunted House– and experience their brand-new ride

The Decomposed Haunted House in Houma will be open to the public for several days leading up to Halloween, and will be unveiling a new ride in celebration of Friday, October 13th!

“With this Friday being Friday the 13th, the long-awaited coffin ride will be making its debut at Decomposed Haunted House,” reads a post from the Decomposed Haunted House’s Facebook. “The Last Ride is a coffin ride simulator that is narrated by two cockney gravediggers. These two crazies load you into a hot rod hearse, hit every bump in the road along the way and when the ride stops – well let’s just say that’s where the real adventure starts, but we won’t give too much detail away. Simply put, it’s a fun ride that can be shared with you and a friend!”

The Decomposed Haunted House is located at 148 Clendenning Road in Houma, and offers a spooky time for anyone who loves a good scream! Tickets are $25 for general admission, and may be purchased online or in person (cash only). Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and the ticket booth closes at 11:30 p.m. Coffin ride tickets may be purchased separately for $5 a piece.

The Decomposed Haunted House will be open on the following remaining dates:

Friday, October 13, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023

Halloween: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Blackout weekend (you, your friends, a candle, and total darkness!) Friday, November 3, and Saturday, November 4, 2023