Celebrate Friday the 13th at Houma’s Decomposed Haunted House– and experience their brand-new ride

Timothy James CunninghamOctober 12, 2023
Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Lafourche Parish CrashOctober 12, 2023
The Decomposed Haunted House in Houma will be open to the public for several days leading up to Halloween, and will be unveiling a new ride in celebration of Friday, October 13th!
“With this Friday being Friday the 13th, the long-awaited coffin ride will be making its debut at Decomposed Haunted House,” reads a post from the Decomposed Haunted House’s Facebook. “The Last Ride is a coffin ride simulator that is narrated by two cockney gravediggers. These two crazies load you into a hot rod hearse, hit every bump in the road along the way and when the ride stops – well let’s just say that’s where the real adventure starts, but we won’t give too much detail away. Simply put, it’s a fun ride that can be shared with you and a friend!”
The Decomposed Haunted House is located at 148 Clendenning Road in Houma, and offers a spooky time for anyone who loves a good scream! Tickets are $25 for general admission, and may be purchased online or in person (cash only). Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and the ticket booth closes at 11:30 p.m. Coffin ride tickets may be purchased separately for $5 a piece.
The Decomposed Haunted House will be open on the following remaining dates:
- Friday, October 13, 2023
- Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Friday, October 27, 2023
- Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Monday, October 30, 2023
- Halloween: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Blackout weekend (you, your friends, a candle, and total darkness!) Friday, November 3, and Saturday, November 4, 2023