Small Business Saturday is a great way to get started shopping for the holidays while shopping locally. Here are some options to celebrate supporting your local businesses this weekend!

Small Business Saturday Market at the Plaza

Saturday, November 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 488 Corporate Drive, Houma Join La Belle Maison Decor for the Second Annual Small Business Saturday Market! It is a free show for everyone to come out and support our local community’s small businesses. They will have a wide variety of local vendors, face painting, and other family activities to enjoy. The Grinch may even make another appearance this year to spread his form of Christmas cheer!

Small Business Saturday Market at the Library

Saturday, November 26, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Join the Makers Market in supporting Small Business Saturday! They will be hosting a special Saturday market in the parking lot of the Terrebonne Parish Library System Main Library at 151 Library Drive. All participating vendors are local, small businesses selling products that they either grew, created, or produced themselves.

Thibodaux Main Street

Here’s a great map of Downtown Thibodaux by Thibodaux Main Street to promote local shopping! There will be plenty of discounts, specials, and more happening this holiday season. For updates, follow Thibodaux Main Street on Facebook.

Small Business Saturday originated in 2010 amid an economic recession by American Express. The company realized a campaign was needed to help support local businesses so they dubbed the Saturday after Thanksgiving Small Business Saturday to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. Visit your favorite local business on this special day as a way to say thank you!