Celebrate Read Across America with TPL

The Terrebonne Parish Main Library is offering Family Story Times during the week of February 27 – March 3 starting at 6 p.m. to celebrate Read Across America with the following public libraries:
Librarians from the listed libraries will present live video call story times on a big screen and teach about the state they are from.
This program is free and open to the public. No registration required.
The National Education Association launched Read Across America in 1998 as the nation’s largest celebration of reading. This program runs year-long with major events and programs through National Reading Month in March.