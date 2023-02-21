Celebrate Read Across America with TPL

The Terrebonne Parish Main Library is offering Family Story Times during the week of February 27 – March 3 starting at 6 p.m. to celebrate Read Across America with the following public libraries:

Nashville Public Library, Tennessee on Feb. 27

New York Public Library, New York on Feb. 28

Portland Public Library, Oregon on March 1

Anchorage Public Library, Alaska on March 2

Librarians from the listed libraries will present live video call story times on a big screen and teach about the state they are from.



This program is free and open to the public. No registration required.