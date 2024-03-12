Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou with these local festivities!

Originally written by Explore Houma on March 6, 2024

It’s no secret that in Houma, we enjoy our festivals and parades. No holiday goes uncelebrated here, including St. Patrick’s Day. Houma’s St. Patty’s Day festivities honor the long-standing history of Irish Americans in Terrebonne Parish and celebrate their many contributions with a Cajun twist. Experience emerald-clad revelers gather along Main Street for a lively parade featuring floats adorned with shamrocks and alligators, celebrate with melodies of Cajun and Irish tunes and indulge in green-tinted favorites!

Whether you’re looking to embrace your Irish roots, or you just want to don your greenest attire and have a bit of fun, we’ve got you covered this St. Patrick’s Day!

Houma’s Irish Italian Parade

Sunday, March 17, 2024 | 1 p.m. | West Side Blvd (Cannata’s) – Barrow Street Route

Cabbage, peppers, pineapple – OH MY! Head on down to Downtown Houma for a St. Patrick’s Day parade celebration for the best veggie throws, music and fun for the whole family! Photo by Irish Italian Parade

Mahoney’s Irish Pub Block Party

Saturday, March 16, 2024 | 7832 Main Street, Houma and Rotary Centennial Plaza

Get ready to party with the leprechauns for the annual Mahoney’s Irish Pub Block Party! With Irish drink specials, live music by MJ Dardar and more, crawfish deals and more, it’s sure to be an awful good time!

Other local businesses are getting in the spirit! Check out these lucky charms in the area:

Spigots Brew Pub

Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts

Scarlet Scoop