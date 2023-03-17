Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on the bayou!

By Tara Morvant

Whether you’re looking to embrace your Irish roots, or you just want to don your greenest attire and have a bit of fun, we’ve got you covered this St. Patrick’s Day!

It’s no secret that in Houma, we enjoy our festivals and parades. No holiday goes uncelebrated here, including St. Patrick’s Day. Houma’s St. Patty’s Day festivities honor the long-standing history of Irish Americans in Terrebonne Parish and celebrate their many contributions. So put on your best green and get ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day—Bayou Country style!

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 1 p.m. | West Side Blvd (Cannata’s) – Barrow Street Route

Cabbage, peppers, pineapple – OH MY! Head on down to Downtown Houma for a St. Patrick’s Day parade celebration for the best veggie throws, music and fun for the whole family!

Mahoney’s Irish Pub Block Party

Get ready to party with the leprechauns for the annual Mahoney’s Irish Pub Block Party! With Irish drink specials, live music by Harley Talbot, crawfish deals and more, it’s sure to be an awful good time!

Other local businesses are getting in the spirit! Check out these lucky charms in the area: