Celebrate Star Wars Day with these exciting community “May the Fourth Be With You” events

It’s time for Star Wars Day! May 4th is recognized across the galaxy as the day to celebrate the popular Star Wars franchise, playing on the legendary “May the force be with you” tagline from the movies. Terrebonne Parish is joining in on the celebrations– beginning with the Terrebonne Parish Council officially declaring May 4th, 2023 “Star Wars Day”–with multiple events in the community to enjoy. Check out the events below:

Star Wars breakfast: The hottest breakfast spot in the Galaxy is Downtown Jeaux’s! The coffee shop, located at 300 Church Street, will be serving different Star Wars-themed breakfast items. If you dress in character, they are also offering 15% off your purchase! Breakfast is served from 6:30-11 a.m.

May the 4th Be With You at the Library: The Terrebonne Parish Public Library is hosting a Star Wars Celebration on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at their Main Library Branch from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. There will be featured children’s programs all day for all ages! The schedule is as follows 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m: Scavenger Hunt 11:00 a.m: Jedi Training Session 2:00 p.m: Lego Spaceship Challenge 4:00 p.m: Star Wars Meet & Greet

