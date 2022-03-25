Celebrate the 200th Anniversary of Terrebonne Parish!

Terrebonne Parish is excited to embark on a year-long celebration of the 200th anniversary of our parish!

“Two hundred years ago, our ancestors formed a government to help the residents of Terrebonne Parish prosper, pursue the blessings of liberty, raise their families in peace and security, and use the natural, God-given resources of the ‘Good Earth’,” said Parish President Gordon Dove. “Now, after 200 years, we see the wisdom of their undertaking as we enjoy these same blessings and prosperity. It is incumbent upon us, the descendants of these pioneers to carefully balance what nature has bestowed upon us with our needs and those of future generations of Terrebonne Parish citizens. Our legacy will be to build a better parish and home for those coming after us so that in 200 years they will know that we did not take these blessings for granted, but worked to pass them on as we received them.”

Presentations on the history of the parish will be held each month, along with a parade and festival in October.