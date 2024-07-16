“Chalk it Up” Youth Art Contest set to Add Color to Thibodaux Sidewalks

The Thibodaux Recreation Department has announced the “Chalk it Up” sidewalk chalk art contest, scheduled for Thursday, August 1.

The art event, held at the Peltier Park Recreation Pavilion, is open to participants ages four to sixteen and promises a fun and creative experience for the whole community.

Contestants are required to register for the event by Monday, July 29. Registration forms can be submitted at the Peltier Park Recreation Department, 151 Peltier Park Drive in Thibodaux. The registration process is simple and free of charge, allowing participants to reserve a 4×4 sidewalk square for their artwork.

On the contest day, participants will check in at the Peltier Park Recreation Pavilion and receive chalk supplies to bring their artistic creations to life. While supplies will be provided, contestants can bring their own materials. The contest will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and all artwork must be completed by the conclusion of the contest.

The sidewalk chalk art will be judged at 5:45 p.m., and winners will be announced at 6:00 p.m. The works will be judged in four age categories: 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, and 13-16, with first, second, and third prizes awarded in each group.

Registration forms can be accessed by clicking here for those interested in participating. The Thibodaux Recreation Department encourages everyone to come out for a day of artistic fun and community engagement!