Check out some of the best fiction for adults from 2022!

The new public Boudreaux Canal Boat Launch is completeDecember 27, 2022
LA 1 reopens to traffic after vehicle accidentDecember 27, 2022
Lafourche Parish Public Library shared some of the best adult fiction books of 2022 according to Novelist. Known as the destination for bookworms, the staff at Novelist selected what books you should read next. LPPL is excited to offer free access to to Novelist through the LPPL Digital Library at lafourche.org
. Select your favorite book and get to reading!
- If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery
- The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias
- Sophie Go’s Lonely Hearts Club by Roselle Lim
- Lavender House by Lev Ac Rosen
- Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi
- In Search of a Prince by Toni Shiloh