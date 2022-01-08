Check Out the Cajun Music Preservation Society Today, Jan. 8!

Want to enjoy some Cajun music and looking for something to do today? The Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve’s FREE outdoor winter series Music on the Bayou presents the Cajun Music Preservation Society!

The event will take place at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center (314 Saint Mary Street in Thibodaux) today, January 8, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The building is still closed due to storm impacts, but restrooms will be available. Remember, our Louisiana weather has been crazy, so dress accordingly!

The goal of the Cajun Music Preservation Society is to make traditional Cajun music available to the public as much as possible. The society was started in 2014 by locals Dr. Quenton Fontenot, Dr. Allyse Ferrara, Tysman Charpentier, and Misty McElroy. The group realized the area lacked true ‘Cajun’ music and have been taking strides since then to spread the music and some good times!