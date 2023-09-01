Check out the new mural in Downtown Thibodaux, courtesy of Purple Penguin Art Studio!

The Purple Penguin Art Company recently installed a new mural right outside their art studio in Thibodaux! Summer campers all came together and each painted one of the tiles included, to create a beautiful, photo-ready art instillation.

The mural features a set of painted wings, where visitors can pose for pictures, looking like the have donned angel wings. The mural also includes the inspiring quote at the top, “Let Dreams Be Your Wings!”

“We’re so excited to finally share this project with y’all!” said Purple Penguin Art Company via their Facebook. “The final week of Summer Camp this year was our Community Week, so all of the campers each painted one of these tiles to create a beautiful mural in Downtown Thibodaux! We figured Thibodaux needed another photo spot, and it makes it even better that it was painted by the amazingly talented kids who make up this community!”

Purple Penguin Art Studio is located at 702 W 3rd Street in Downtown Thibodaux, and offers a variety of creative activities for the community, such as summer art camps, fall semester classes, private parties, painting classes, wheel-throwing pottery, glass fusing, drawing classes, walk-in options, and more. For more information about Purple Penguin Art Studio and what they do, please visit their Facebook or website.