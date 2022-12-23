Check out the Times’ Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt!

While it’s always fun to drive around and find the best decorated houses, why not kick it up a notch with a Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt! It’s fun for the whole family and can be played several ways. Don’t forget to print the free downloadable list!

FAMILY TIME

Load the whole family up into one vehicle and search for it items listed.

TEAM MODE

Divide the family into two or more teams and set out to find the items on your list. Take photos to showcase what you find. Meet back at the house to compare lists and photos.

OTHER WAYS TO ADD SOME FUN

• Make a Christmas Playlist and listen to it in the car while you hunt.

• Have a Christmas treat to eat in the car or hot chocolate to drink.

• Go to a drive thru first and get holiday-flavored shakes for everyone. Then start the hunt as soon as you leave the parking lot.

• Make a right, left, straight spinner or dice and let kids take turns spinning and tossing to see which way you’ll go next.

• See how many items you can find without leaving your neighborhood. Or, let everyone guess how many you’ll find in the neighborhood. Drive through the whole area and then see who had the closest guess. Then leave the neighborhood and see if you can find the rest on the list.

Let us know in the comments where the best neighborhoods are to see the most lights!