Check out these job fairs and events in honor of Second Chance Month

The Terrebonne Parish Council has recently proclaimed April 2023 as “Second Chance Month,” and there are several exciting events occurring in the Terrebonne Parish community to help support and promote opportunities for justice-involved persons. The proclamation is read as follows:

SECOND CHANCE MONTH: Read by Councilman John Amedee: “Whereas, since 2017, Second Chance Month has been observed in the United States as an effort to raise awareness of the collateral consequences of a criminal background and unlock second-chance opportunities for people who have been justice-involved to become contributing citizens; and whereas, Second Chance Month honors the work of communities, governmental institutions, nonprofits, congregations, employers, and individuals to remove unnecessary legal and societal barriers that prevent individuals with a criminal record from becoming productive members of society; and whereas, Second Chance Month calls upon people to observe the month through actions and programs that promote awareness of the challenges facing those who have paid their debt and opportunities to unlock second chances. Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the month of April 2023 be hereby proclaimed as Second Chance Month in Terrebonne Parish, and that the public recognize the importance of bringing awareness to helping incarcerated and formerly incarcerated persons returning to society.” The proclamation was accepted by Ms. Sherry Wilmore, Community Coordinator for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes for the Department of Corrections DOC.

There will be two job fairs hosted in honor of Second Chance Month:

Second Chance Career and Resource Fair Terrebonne Parish: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret St. in Houma. There will be over 50 employers in multiple industries present to help participants find work and thrive. Check out a list of employers, job openings, and job applications here.

Second Chance Career and Resource Fair Lafourche Parish: Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Harang Auditorium, 310 N Canal St. in Thibodaux. There will be over 50 employers in multiple industries present to help participants find work and thrive. Check out a list of employers, job openings, and job applications here.

There will also be the second annual Second Chance Sight and Write Campaign throughout the month of April, an initiative to collect plastic reading glasses and compositional notebooks to help improve educational and mental wellbeing. For more information about Second Chance Month, please contact Sherry Wilmore at swilmore@goodwillno.org or call (985) 262-8666.