Check out these local Mother’s Day events!

Explore Houma presents new-and-improved Bayou Arts Fest!May 12, 2023
Explore Houma is searching for models– apply today!May 12, 2023
Looking for something fun to do this weekend for Mother’s Day? Here are some exciting events happening in the Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish areas!
- Mother’s Day Muffins: Saturday, May 13, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library. Celebrate Mother’s Day early! Come celebrate moms, aunts, grandmothers, guardians and all for Mother’s Day. Registration required, please call 985-876-5861 ext. 115.
- Hyped Mother’s Day Go-Karting: Sunday, May 14, 2023, from 1:00 -4 :00 p.m. at the HyperVelocity Race Track. Mother’s Day special Race at HyperVelocity Race Track. All mom must come with at least one child–Moms will race with other moms. 1st Place Award Medal + $100 gift card, 2nd Place Award Medal + $75 gift card, 3rd Place Award Medal + $50 gift card. All rules must be met to enter for the fun race. Dessert and drinks are free! Make reservations here.
- Special Mother’s Day Featuring We and Mrs. Jones: Sunday, May 14, 2023 from 10:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Le Bon Mange. We and Mrs. Jones will be playing from 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at Le Bon Mange, a locally owned café with homemade cooking.
- Mother’s Day Brunch: Sunday, May 14, 2023 beginning at 11:00 p.m. at Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro. Come listen to live music by Gina and Seth of band Bangbang for a special Mother’s Day brunch.
- Mother’s Day Brunch at Grady V’s: Sunday, May 14, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at Grady V’s. Come out for a special Mother’s Day buffet at Grady V’s in Thibodaux. Adults are $38.99 and children under ten are $14.99. Attendees must have a reservation: please call (985) 446-8894 to reserve your table now!