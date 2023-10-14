Chills and Thrills: Horror Must-Reads

Prepare yourselves for a chilling literary journey into the unknown, courtesy of Lafourche Parish Public Library’s carefully curated selection of spine-tingling horror must-reads! Brace for a hair-raising experience as you delve into the darkest corners of young adult fiction, where no one is safe.

These tales and they are not for the faint-hearted; they are designed to send shivers down your spine and keep you awake long after you’ve turned the last page. Dare to explore the unexplained, but be forewarned: you may find yourself looking over your shoulder, questioning every creak and rustle, as the terrifying narratives come to life before your eyes.

So, gather your courage, but remember, reading with the lights on might not be enough to ward off the shadows that these haunting stories cast: