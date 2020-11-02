CIS invites patients to participate in the Great American Smokeout

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 16-20

All Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) clinics are celebrating the Great American Smokeout on Thursday, November 19 by scheduling appointments for the CIS Commit To Quit tobacco cessation program. This will be a week-long tobacco cessation event, and CIS’s theme this year is “Distance Yourself from Tobacco.”

Commit To Quit at CIS combines medical evaluations, medications (both prescription and nicotine replacement) and supportive counseling sessions (both individually and as a group). Some of these services may be available to Louisiana residents free of charge through benefits of the Louisiana Smoking Cessation Trust.

Smoking is the largest preventable risk factor of cardiovascular disease. Eliminating the use of tobacco dramatically reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer and lung disease. CIS works with each patient individually on a personalized quit plan.

To schedule your consult, please register at gaso2020.eventbrite.com or call 1-877-288-0011. Learn more about our program at www.cardio.com/tobacco-free.

About the Great American Smokeout

For more than 40 years, the American Cancer Society has hosted the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November. The Great American Smokeout is an opportunity for people who smoke to commit to healthy, smoke -free lives – not just for a day, but year round. The Great American Smokeout event challenges people to stop smoking and helps people learn about the many tools they can use to help them quit and stay quit.

Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, valve disease and interventional cardiovascular procedures. CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 900 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 20 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with nine telemedicine programs. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for more than 37 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.