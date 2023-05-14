City of Thibodaux receives 10 trash receptacles through Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant to Prevent Litter in Thibodaux Parks

Avant-garde alligators: research in sustainable fashion
May 14, 2023
Shooting in downtown Houma leaves one injured
May 14, 2023

The City of Thibodaux is pleased to be selected as one of the 98 recipients of the 2023 Keep Louisiana Beautiful trash receptacle grant program made possible with funding from the State of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor. The City of Thibodaux has installed 10 trash receptacles at Peltier Park, Andolsek Park and MLK Park.

Through the 2023 trash receptacle grant program, Keep Louisiana Beautiful distributed 879 receptacles to 98 organizations in 40 Louisiana parishes. As part of the requirements of this grant, the City of Thibodaux will perform a post installation litter scan and compare the data collected to preliminary scan results. Data will be shared with the public once available.
“Litter is hurting our quality of life in Thibodaux,” says Kevin Clement, Mayor for the City of Thibodaux. “With these new receptacles installed, we will be able to reduce litter and keep our community clean and beautiful.”
“Recent data collected by Keep Louisiana Beautiful shows a reduction of litter by 56 percent in areas where trash receptacles are properly installed and maintained,” says Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director. “One of our organization’s key initiatives is to help build infrastructure that supports clean, beautiful communities. Funding trash receptacles is one way we do that. Congratulations to the City of Thibodaux for being selected as a 2023 grant recipient.”

To learn more about Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s grant opportunities, visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Susan Lindrew, a senior majoring in textiles, apparel and merchandising, has been working on a research project to find zero waste to use the typically discarded portions of alligator hides in fashion. Photo by Annabelle Lang/LSU College of Agriculture.

May 14, 2023

Avant-garde alligators: research in sustainable fashion

Read more