Coach Sandy Fussell inducted into LHSAA Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Coach Sandy Fussell, who was inducted into the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Hall of Fame on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Fussell has been coaching multiple sports, but most notably volleyball, around the community for more than 40 years.

Fussell began her coaching career in 1981 in volleyball and softball, as well as serving as a track coach for three years. During her 35 year career as a head volleyball coach at Assumption High School, Fussell had an impressive record of 1,081 wins, eight state championships, and eight runner-up state championships. Fussell also served as Athletic Director at Assumption High School from 1994-2015, was named Louisiana Volleyball Coaches Association (LVCA) Coach of the Year nine times, was inducted into the Louisiana Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2000, and was inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002. Fussell currently works at the Thibodaux Regional Sports Medicine Center where she coaches private volleyball lessons, organizes camps, clinics, and volleyball events for the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center and Sports Complex. Fussell also serves as a coach for RISE Volleyball for the 2021-2023 season.

“It is an incredible humbling experience to be inducted into the LHSAA Hall of Fame,” said Fussell. “I enjoy teaching volleyball to younger platers and watching their skills develop from one year to the next. It is a great honor.” Congratulations to Coach Fussell for all her accomplishments!