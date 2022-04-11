Coffee with CASA Information Session Educates about Being a Voice for Foster Children

CASA of Terrebonne is hosting a one-hour information session to learn how you can make an impact on a child’s life while you have coffee or tea on them!

Coffee with CASA will be this Wednesday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Downtown Jeaux Coffee Cafe, 300 Church Street in Downtown Houma. The session is designed to answer questions about what it takes to be a Court Appointed Special Advocates for children in foster care in Terrebonne Parish.

The mission of CASA of Terrebonne, Inc. is to provide trained community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children and to promote community awareness about child abuse issues. Currently, CASA of Terrebonne is serving over 50 children in foster care, yet there are still over 130 children they are unable to serve. They urge that they need passionate advocates to speak up for these children. Info Sessions are the first step to becoming a CASA, and they are also helpful for learning more about the organization’s mission.