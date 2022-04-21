Colonel Day Spring 2022 is Saturday, April 30

Colonel Day at Nicholls State University will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.!



Are you interested in being a Colonel? Colonel Day is an opportunity for prospective students and guests to learn more about the local college. The day includes presentations, tours including residence halls, free lunch on campus, and more! Financial aid presentations and academic open houses will be a part of the day as well.

Check-in begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Peltier Auditorium and the opening session starts at 10:30 a.m. Click here to register.

