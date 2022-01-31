Come Kick Off 2022 with Terrebonne Rec’s Adult Kickball League

Terrebonne Parish Recreation announces an Adult Kickball League for 2022 and Registration is open TODAY!

The adult program will be a six-week program with games held on Thursdays at the Bayou Country Sports Park and games begin March 10 running through April 14. Participants must reach the age of 18 prior to the first scheduled practice date which is on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Team registration is required and team managers will manage the affairs of their respective teams. Participants wanting to register should contact a team manager or sign up to be a team manager and recruit family, friends, and co-workers to play. Team Managers can pick up a registration packet from the TPR Office on the fourth floor of the Government Tower. Completed team packets and player registration forms are required to be submitted by the team manager to the TPR office for team registration.

Individual registrations will not be accepted. The registration fee is $200.00 per team and can be sponsored by a business, organization, or split between players. To assist Team Managers in finding players for their rosters and to assist players in finding open roster spots on teams, Terrebonne Parish Recreation will open a Facebook Group for team advertising postings to link interested parties. The group will also host discussions between potential players and available teams. Groups will be deleted as seasons come to an end and recreated for new leagues as they progress through the year.

If interested in joining the discussion/information group, search “TPR 2020 KICKBALL” from your Facebook search or click the link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/461615342090772/ to join the group. Follow TPR Facebook for updates and advertisements.

They would like to remind the public that information shared on the group page is not official communication through Terrebonne Parish Recreation and users should practice safety when communicating or meeting as a result of the page. Please do not share any other personal information about yourself publicly on the group page. Contact recreation staff at (985) 873-6584 for more information or if you have any questions.