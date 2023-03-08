Come out for the ‘Bayou Country Eggsperience’ community Easter egg hunt!

Come on out for some family fun on Saturday, March 25 for the 2023 Bayou Country Eggsperience from 3:00-5:00 p.m.! This day of Easter egg hunts, fun, and celebration is presented by the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and Parish President Gordon E. Dove, along with Terrebonne General Health System. The event is entirely free and open to the public.

“We had this event a few years ago before COVID and Hurricane Ida, and it was highly attended– we had probably a thousand kids there,” said Bayou Country Sports Park Director Dean Schouest. “We are excited to bring it back for the community.” The event will take place inside the girl’s softball complex at the Bayou Country Sports Park and will include bounce houses, drinks, and entertainment alongside the main event– the easter egg hunt!

“Our sponsors have donated plastic eggs filled with all kinds of goodies and volunteers will ‘hide’ them out in the softball fields for kids to find,” said Schouest. “Texas Roadhouse has donated 500 eggs with coupons, and the Terrebonne Parish Council will be donating golden eggs with special prizes.” Participating kids will be split up into three age groups to ensure the egg hunt is fair and fun for everyone.

For more information about the Bayou Country Eggsperience, contact bayoucountrysportspark@gmail.com or call (985) 804-9743.