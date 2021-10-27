Come pass a good time at the Bayou Terrebonne Tailgate and Market Nov. 6!

Join us at the Bayou Terrebonne Tailgate Saturday, November 6 hosted by the Hache Grant Association!! Come tailgate all day, bayou style, for a community event where proceeds go to Hurricane Ida relief efforts downtown Houma!

Tailgating, sponsored by Morris P. Hebert, Inc., will begin at 8 a.m. in the parking lot next to Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. Bayou Game Day presented by Shell goes live at 9 a.m. They do advise you to bring tents, lawn chairs, and your family to pass a good time!

There will be a massive TV wall provided by Mike Leveron Productions and multiple bar areas sponsored by Bud Light and Buquet Distributing Company. Football and live music kicks off at noon and continue throughout the evening. You don’t want to miss two HUGE games: LSU Vs. Alabama and Nicholls Vs. McNeese!!

Terrebonne High School athletics will be selling all of the tailgate favorite foods! The music lineup will include Adam Pearce Music, Joe Stark, The Stump Grinders, Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous, Tyron Benoit Band, and the night closes with Payton Smith. You don’t want to miss DJ Rhett emceeing the entire event!

There will also be a Best Gameday Sign Contest where contestants can win a pass including free alcohol for the day! The wing eating contest will also take place where you can win the belt for the wing eating contest sponsored by Hooters. There will also be a kid’s corner that has games and fun sponsored by Broussard & Dove.

Were you down because of the cancellation of the Southdown Marketplace? No worries, Rushing Media has your back! With Southdown Marketplace having to cancel their annual fundraiser due to hurricane damage, Rushing Media wanted to help provide an outlet for not only local artisans to sell the goods they have been working on all year but to host an event to promote shopping locally. The Market presented by Bud Light will take place from 10 am to 4 pm on Main Street between Lumiere and Fakier! There’s still time to snag a booth! The deadline is Friday, October 29, and you can apply online here.

There’s nothing like a football Saturday in South Louisiana! Let’s Geaux!