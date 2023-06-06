Community members paint “Before I Die” mural prompt in Downtown Houma

Terrebonne Parish locals Haley Filer, Alyssia Hay, and Cecil Zeringue recently came together to paint a community wall mural, “Before I Die,” on Church Street between Downtown Jeaux’s and M Power Yoga. Those in downtown Houma can use the provided chalk to write on the lines things they most want to do, see, experience, or accomplish during their lifetime.

“Our wall is a part of the global ‘Before I Die Project,’ which was created by artist Candy Chang,” explained Filer. “Following the death of one of her loved ones, Chang really began to think about her own mortality and all the things she wanted to do in her life. So, she painted the prompt ‘Before I die I want to___’ on an abandoned house in her New Orleans neighborhood and sparked a movement.” There are currently more than 5,000 “Before I Die” walls across cities in 75 different countries, including Houma, Louisiana.

Flier and Zeringue, yoga/meditation instructors and owners at M Power Yoga, were trying to decide what to add to the empty wall behind their yoga studio before speaking with their friend Alyssia Hay, who gave them the idea to create the ‘Before I Die’ wall. “Similar to Chang, I became inspired to paint this wall in Houma following some health issues I had recently,” said Hay, a self-employed massage therapist who headed up the project. “We were able to go online, find resources, and more to get the project started. I am excited to see what it brings, and I hope it provides some joy for the community.”

Come check out the new “Before I Die” wall and spread some positivity! Bins of chalk are waiting at either ends of the alleyway for community members to share their life goals to help inspire others.