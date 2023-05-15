Congratulations to the 5th Annual Mud Bug Boil-Off Winners!

Congratulations to the winners of the 5th Annual Mud Bug Boil-Off, hosted by the Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52!

The Thibodaux F.O.P wrote on their Facebook, “Sponsors, teams, volunteers, and attendees (and Mother Nature) help shape this fundraising event every year and we appreciate you all.” Read below to check out the teams who won at the annual event!

1st Place: Tail Pinchers (Sunshine Quality Solutions LLC)

2nd Place: Tail Pinchers (Jarrod & Theresa’s Wrecker Service)

3rd Place: Bayou Black Electric Supply

People’s Choice: Bryan Fontenot, Louisiana State Representative District #52

Get ready for the next Mud Bug Boil-Off in 2024, Terrebonne Parish! For more information, please visit the Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 Facebook.