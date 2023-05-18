Congratulations to the EMT program students from South Terrebonne High School

Congratulations to the Bourg Volunteer Fire Department EMT students from South Terrebonne High School! These students were able to complete their course with “blessings of the school district, countless hours of instruction, practical training, and hard work,” alongside little disruption to their normal school schedule.

Bourg Volunteer Fire Department released a statement on their Facebook, thanking those who made the course possible for the students: “We want to be sure to recognize Chief Pellegrin, Chief Henry, Chief Gina Danos of Montegut, and the countless others who helped to make this class possible. You were not going to let unfortunate circumstances take this opportunity away from these young adults. Each stepped up, outside their normal duties, to make this class a success. Bourg Fire Department wanted to make sure each was recognized for their efforts. So this is a congratulations to you as well.”

The program participants will now move on to the written portion of the EMT test. After successful completion of this, the students will become Nationally Registered Emergency Medical Technicians, and can enter the workforce immediately. There is currently a nationwide shortage of EMS and firefighting personnel, so as Bourg Volunteer Fire Department says, “this is a great sight to see.” Congratulations to the members of this program and good luck on the coming test!