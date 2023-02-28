Congratulations to the winners of the 2023 Cast Iron Cookoff!

Dolores Trahan AcostaFebruary 28, 2023
The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff presented by Transech LLC served up a variety of delicious and creative dishes in Downtown Houma on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Teams were allowed to cook any type of food they wish, so long as the main dish is cooked in cookware made of cast iron.
Prizes, trophies, and bragging rights were awarded to the flowing in the following categories:
Dessert Category
- 1st Place: Downtown Jeaux – Beignets
- 2nd Place: Girls Rule – Apple Fritters
Seafood Category
- 1st Place: T-Bit – Seafood Fried Rice
- 2nd Place: Team Hope & A Prayer – Shrimp Boulettes
Meat Category
- 1st Place: Hache Grant – Cheeseburger Sliders
- 2nd Place: 3B’s – Bayou Boudoin Burritos
People’s Choice
- 1st Place: T-Bit – Seafood Fried Rice
“We cannot say enough about the delicious food at the Cast Iron Cookoff! Thank you so much to each and every team who participated and fed our huge crowd,” reads a statement from the Rotary Club of Houma.