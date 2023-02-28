Congratulations to the winners of the 2023 Cast Iron Cookoff!

The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff presented by Transech LLC served up a variety of delicious and creative dishes in Downtown Houma on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Teams were allowed to cook any type of food they wish, so long as the main dish is cooked in cookware made of cast iron.

Prizes, trophies, and bragging rights were awarded to the flowing in the following categories:

Dessert Category

1st Place: Downtown Jeaux – Beignets

2nd Place: Girls Rule – Apple Fritters



Seafood Category 1st Place: T-Bit – Seafood Fried Rice

2nd Place: Team Hope & A Prayer – Shrimp Boulettes



Meat Category 1st Place: Hache Grant – Cheeseburger Sliders

2nd Place: 3B’s – Bayou Boudoin Burritos



People’s Choice 1st Place: T-Bit – Seafood Fried Rice