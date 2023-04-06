Congratulations to the winners of the 2023 Terrebonne Lip Sync Battle!

Congratulations to the Pink Warriors for their first-place finish and all others involved in Terrebonne Parish’s second-annual Lip Sync Battle for their huge fundraising success! The event was able to raise around $65,000 in funds for the American Cancer Foundation and Terrebonne Parish’s 2023 Relay for Life to help raise awareness and prevent cancer.

“We raised around the same amount we did last year and consider the event a huge success,” said Relay for Life Terrebonne Parish Chair Jason Bergeron. “And the best part of the evening was that two cancer survivors that we honored last year were part of a winning team this year! It was great to be able to recognize them.” Read below to check out pictures from the event and see who else won an award at the 2023 Lip Sync Battle.

2023 LIP SYNC BATTLE WINNERS:

Overall: Pink Warriors (Kristy Boudloche, Emma Frickey, Blair Duthu, and Deshone Pfister)

Second Place: Manny Merlos, Gabe Barahona, and Daniel Babin

People’s Choice: Pink Warriors, most money raised in “Shake your Money Maker”

Best Dressed: Doug Holloway

Best Dance Moves: Charles Kornegay

Best Hair: Travion Smith

Best Artist Impression: Margie Scoby

Best Props: Jeff Rau

Best Smack Talker: Manny Merlos, Gabe Barahona, and Daniel Babin

Best Backup Dancers: Tyler Duplantis

If you are interested in performing next year, please reach out via Lip Sync Terrebonne’s Facebook. Congratulations to all the winners!