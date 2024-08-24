Containers: An easy solution to many gardening conundrums

By Olivia McClure

Expansive, in-ground flowerbeds and vegetable gardens aren’t for everyone.

Maybe you want to grow just a few plants — either because of limited space or a desire for a minimal gardening commitment. Or perhaps you want to dress up a courtyard, patio, deck or apartment balcony where planting directly into the ground isn’t possible.

Growing in containers can solve all of these problems. It also has its share of benefits. Potted plants can easily be switched out and moved around, offering the flexibility to update your space as often as you like. You have more control over the soil you use, and containers tend to have fewer problems with weeds. And they can be moved into protected areas during freezes — a feature that is especially important for tender tropical plants and citrus trees. With containers, you have the freedom to decorate your home or office with plants, too.

What can I grow in containers?

Well, just about anything — from small trees and shrubs to herbaceous perennials and annuals to herbs and vegetables. As always, you first need to think about sunlight requirements. Is the location where you will place your containers sunny, shady or somewhere in between? Indoors or out? Choose plants that will thrive in those conditions. Vegetables and flowers need a lot of sun to be most productive.

Next, consider how much space you have. Larger plants and trees will need larger containers and take up more room. They also will be hard to move unless you use planters with wheels or place them on plant dollies. Smaller plants grown in smaller containers may look out of proportion in a larger space and vice versa.

If you plan to grow vegetables in containers, know that some varieties make better choices than others. Tomatoes and snap beans, for example, come in bush and vining types. Unless you can sit your containers next to a fence or other support, you’ll be better off with the bush varieties.

Endless container options

You can use almost anything for a container. You can buy decorative ceramic planters at a garden center or simply reuse the black plastic nursery pots your plants come in. Get creative and repurpose items such as storage tubs, cartons, jugs and cans.

Lightweight plastic, fiberglass and resin containers are easier to pick up when needed. Terracotta pots are a popular, readily available choice. Because the material is porous, these containers will dry out faster.

Fabric containers are collapsible for easy storage. Some even have flaps that let you see inside. This is a fun option if you’re growing something like carrots or potatoes that develop underground.

Whatever container you use, it needs to have holes in the bottom to allow water to run out. Especially if you are using some kind of recycled household item, you may need to drill some drainage holes.

Select a container that is big enough to accommodate the plant and its root system. But don’t go too big — in a container that is too large, all that extra soil will hold more moisture than a small plant can take up. This can lead to root rot and other problems.

Use 5-gallon or larger containers for vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers, which will rapidly expand from seeds or transplants into large plants. For ornamental plants, which tend to grow slower, pick a pot that is just a couple of inches bigger than the diameter of the plant.

Growing media

Don’t just fill your containers with a few shovelfuls of dirt out of your yard. You need to use a mix designed for containers. Buy some potting soil, which is a blend of soil, organic matter and perlite — or sometimes sand or vermiculite — that encourages good drainage.

Be wary of bulk garden soil, which is commonly mixed with mulches, compost and sand and is intended to supplement in-ground gardens. These mixes can be inconsistent in drainage, and the larger bark pieces can interfere with planting by seed.

Some people like to put a layer of gravel in the bottoms of containers to aid drainage. Unless you’re using very large planters, this probably isn’t necessary. If you use gravel, make sure you still have room for at least 10 to 12 inches of soil for your plants to thrive.

Leave a bit of headspace when placing soil in containers. If you fill them to the brim, the soil will wash over the edges when you water your plants.

Water regularly

You’ll probably need to water your container plants more often than those in the ground, especially in warmer weather and in sunny locations. Develop a simple watering schedule by routinely checking the soil and watering when it becomes dry to the touch. Water at the soil surface rather than overhead to help prevent foliar diseases and wait until you see water running out of the drainage holes.

Avoid overwatering. Keeping the soil saturated prevents gas exchange in the potting mix and leads to root rot. On the other hand, leaving soil dry for too long also harms plant roots.

Stay on top of fertilization

Potting soil generally has fertilizer mixed into it. But because the soil needs to be watered more frequently, nutrients leach out of containers quickly.

Apply a complete, all-purpose fertilizer at planting. Look for a product containing nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) such as 10-10-10 or 20-20-20. Maintain herb and vegetable plants, which have higher fertilizer demands, with twice-monthly applications of a water-soluble nitrogen source like calcium nitrate. Organic-minded growers may use blood meal.