Contest opens for Louisiana indie authors to win cash prizes and more

The Louisiana Author Project is open for submissions from Louisiana independently published authors until May 31, 2023.

The contest includes the categories of adult fiction and young adult fiction. Interested contestants are encouraged tosubmit their writing in either PDF or ePUB format online to indieauthorproject. librariesshare.com/louisiana.



Winners in each category will receive $1,000, honors at the 2023 Indie Authors Day Reception, opportunities to promote your books to Louisiana public libraries, inclusion in a full-page print spread in Library Journal, and opportunities to earn royalties through the IAP Select collection (ePUB for at only).