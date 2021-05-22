Creole Classic Fishing Tournament Set for June 24-26

Tickets are currently available for the 38th Annual Creole Classic Fishing Tournament will take place on June 24th, 25th, & 26th, 2021 at Bridge Side Marina in Grand Isle, Louisiana. Tickets purchased online prior to the tournament are entered into a raffle for a chartered fishing excursion provided by Captain John’s Fin-tastic Charters out of Grand Isle. All tickets include entry into the tournament, Creole Classic hat, entry into the Saturday Cornhole tournament, along with food on Friday night and Saturday night. Tickets can be purchased on our website www.creoleclassic.com

Since its first year in 1984, the Creole Classic fishing tournament has evolved into one of the premier fishing tournaments on Grand Isle. The concept of the rodeo has never changed since its first year. A fun, family-oriented tournament whose funds are donated to worthy charities. In order to increase the organization’s efforts to assist our local non-profit organizations, the Creole Classic Fishing Tournament includes inshore & offshore fish categories, adult & children divisions, a cornhole tournament, a silent and live auction, and a new kayak division. Live music returns this year featuring Harley Talbot on Friday night, and Good Feelings Saturday night.

This year’s proceeds of the Creole Classic will benefit six charities in Lafourche Parish. Those charities include the Wounded War Heroes, Blake Terry Memorial Foundation, Jackie Bartel’s Kids Conservation Fest, Bayou Country Children’s Museum, Friends of Bayou Lafourche, and ED White Athletics. Sponsorship packages are still available for organizations who would like to support the Tournament and these charities.

“The Creole Classic Fishing Tournament has a 38 year history of supporting local charities. In light of the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to support our local charitable organizations. Our goal as a board is to continue in that direction, ensuring that our local charities continue to benefit from our efforts for years to come.” said Chancy Rhodes, CCFT Board Chairman.