Cross Church to host annual Ladies Tea

On March 25, Cross Church in Houma is hosting their annual Ladies Tea from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. This event is open to ladies and girls of all ages and will be fun for everyone!

“The way it works is, every table has a hostess who is in charge of decorating their table, providing food, inviting their table guests, and deciding what theme they want,” said Cross Church pastor Rachelle Bilbo. “We have had so many different and fun tables in the past– picnic themed, fancy hats with a formal tea, denim and diamonds. It is so great to see everyone’s creativity on display.”

It is $60 to host a table of 8 people, with table decorating beginning at 8:00 a.m. the day of the event. Hostesses must provide their own table decorations, place settings, favors, and brunch items for their speciality themed table. Cross Church will provide a round table, chairs for 8, and hot water for the event.

“This is such a fun event for people to get together with their family and friends,” said Bilbo. “We can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with this year.” For more information about the Ladies Tea, visit Cross Church online or call (985) 262-3839.