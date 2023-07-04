Dance pairs announced for Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s 2023 Dancing With The Stars

Cajun Dance Lessons return this summerJuly 4, 2023
Junior Auxiliary of Houma has recently announced their ten contestants, and their professional partners, who will be competing in J.A.’s 2023 Dancing With The Stars.
Dancing With The Stars will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. Tickets to the event are now available for purchase here. All proceeds benefit Junior Auxiliary of Houma, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives and well being of local families and children. Must be 21+ to enter the event.
Read below to find out who will be vying for the crown! (As written on the official Junior Auxiliary of Houma Facebook):
- Cory Brunet and professional Bridget Landry: “Bridget is from Houma, and danced competitively from ages 6 to 17. She is the owner and Head Coach of Xtreme Athletix. She loves the idea of giving back to our community by helping raise money for a great cause, and doing what she loves- dancing and cheering on her team! Her heart is her family- husband Dustin, their 2 children Kamryn and Brewer, and their pups Willow and Keely. Bridget is honored to be a professional dancer this year; reigniting her dancing flame! Your stars above are cheering you on Bridget, break a leg!
Corey is a Louisiana State Police Lieutenant with Troop C and is living his dreams with his wife Cathy, and daughter Lauryn. Corey is a Houma native that enjoys family time, church, the gym, cooking, and fishing. He couldn’t pass up the opportunity to shake it for a great cause! Corey is active with the Make a Wish Foundation and we are so honored that he agreed to be one of our local celebrity dancers and show his moves at Dancing With The Stars! We back the blue and we back you Corey!”
- Errol Bourgeois and professional Ashley Meche: “Errol, a local business owner and musician, is excited to be part of the event and to do what he does best, entertain the crowd! He’s looking forward to supporting our community and giving us some unmatched entertainment.
Ashley is an office manager by day, and a dance teacher by night. She’s excited to be teaming up again because she’s had so much fun at past events! Having taken dance classes since she was 2 years old, she brings an amazing amount of experience to our stage.”
- Hayes Garrett and professional Julie Clement: “Professional Julie Clement is no stranger to the stage! She has danced for over 40 years and is participating for the FIFTH time as a professional for Dancing with the Stars. When she’s not dancing, she is a Special Education teacher.
Celebrity Hayes Garrett is the Director of Business Development at Whitetail. When Hayes was asked how dancing is part of his life, he replied, “I can only do the fist pump!” Garrett has won several championships for shooting sporting clays. Let’s see if he can aim those winning dance moves for another championship title.”
- Justin Lirette and professional Morgan Steib: “Celebrity Justin Lirette is living his dream job as Vice President of Accounting/Finance at Grand Isle Shipyard and also serves on the board of CASA. Justin loves to spend time out on the golf course or attending a good festival with his wife and friends. With his competitive nature, he is eager to learn some new dance moves and show support for this event.
Professional Morgan Steib is a cosmetologist at Dimensions, and for the past 14 years, a dance instructor at Benita’s Dance Studio. After spending some recent days on a romantic honeymoon, she is ready to show her celebrity partner some groovy moves and create a winning routine. With dancing being a passion, she is super excited to take the stage and support a great cause.”
- Jeff Bordelon and professional Ashley Knight: “Professional Ashley Knight, from Bayou Blue, Louisiana and owner of Ashley’s Hair Warfare. She definitely knows her way around our event stage. Coming back as a professional for her 5th year, she is determined to take home a victory. She brings over 30 years of dance experience and is always excited to be back dancing for a cause.
Celebrity Jeff Bordelon, from Houma, is a Financial Advisor with Magnolia Wealth Strategies. He has been a supporter of JA and community events for many years. He is confident in his Professional partner’s skills and excited to get out of his comfort zone to help support the goodwill that JAH brings to our community.”
- Jerrlyn Duplantis and professional Destini Rickman: “Professional Destini Rickman, a Houma native and cosmetologist for Main Street Salon. She took home the 2019 Mirrorball trophy. Destini is ready to be back to shake it up on the dance floor with her new Celebrity! You see! Knowing how much fun it is, Destini is coming back to us for the FIFTH time and ready for another trophy.
Celebrity Jerrlyn Duplantis is a Substance Abuse Case Manager at the District Attorney’s Office, a personal trainer, Kickboxing, Spin, and Zumba instructor from Houma, LA. Painkilla is what some refer her to. She says she can be a pretty intense trainer. While Jerrlyn is usually the one pushing and motivating you, let’s see if her Professional can whip her into learning some new dance moves to kick up a win.”
- Liz Morales Hebert and professional Crystal Green: “Professional Crystal Green will cheer on the finest. She is a native of Larose and owner of Alstarz Cheer Academy and D1 College Cheer Coach at Nicholls State in Thibodaux. Through coaching, she works hard at motivating and changing the lives of young people – physically, mentally, and spiritually. Crystal is excited to jump on the stage for this worthwhile cause.
Celebrity Liz Morales Hebert, a native of Houma, and a successful real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Larussa for the past 23 years. She used to love dancing in her younger days and could not pass up this opportunity to dance for a great cause. Liz looks forward to the challenge of learning some new dance steps and is excited to be part of this event.”
- Caleb Courtney Singleton and professional Jennifer Singleton: “Professional Jennifer Singleton is an Independent Sales Director for Mary Kay from Houma, Louisiana. She is no stranger to the dance floor or Junior Auxiliary. She has danced for over 28 years, coached a dance team for 13 years, and today, she is a dance mom. Jennifer is an Associate Member of Junior Auxiliary of Houma and thrilled to keep giving back to the community.
Celebrity Courtney Singleton is a real estate agent for CHT Real Estate and owner of Party People LLC from Houma, Louisiana. He is ready to get the party started! He says his dance moves are smoother than lotion on the dance floor. Courtney is excited to be part of this event and ready to dance the night away.”
- Mandy Friloux and professional Roger White: “Professional Roger White, native of Cut Off, Louisiana and owner of Studio R5. His passion for art knows no bounds, and he pretty much stays engrossed in it 24/7. He lives by his motto: sometimes the teacher, always the student, forever a dancer. Get those cameras ready! Roger is excited for you to see the twists and turns he teaches his Celebrity, aka future mother-in-law.
Celebrity Mandy Friloux, native of Galliano and owner of Mandy Friloux Photography, who captures memories that will be framed forever. Her fun-loving, spunky Cajun personality will have you laughing for days. Mandy says life is too short not to laugh. Get ready, Houma! She is ready to put down the camera and take her turn to light up the stage for you. 1-2-3 SMILE!”