Dance pairs announced for Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s 2023 Dancing With The Stars

Junior Auxiliary of Houma has recently announced their ten contestants, and their professional partners, who will be competing in J.A.’s 2023 Dancing With The Stars.

Dancing With The Stars will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. Tickets to the event are now available for purchase here. All proceeds benefit Junior Auxiliary of Houma, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives and well being of local families and children. Must be 21+ to enter the event.

Read below to find out who will be vying for the crown! (As written on the official Junior Auxiliary of Houma Facebook):