“Dat Sauce” travels to Dubai for international food conference

From February 19th-20th, 2023, Brand Ambassador Chef Johnnie G and Bonnie of Dat Sauce in Morgan City represented true Louisiana culture through cooking demonstrations, classes, and more at the 2023 Gulfood Convention in Dubai, the largest food show in the world!

“Our sauce is a part of the Southern United States Trade Association, (SUSTA), which is a federal program that helps Certified Louisiana products be exported into other countries– they contacted me and asked to attend Gulfood in Dubai,” said Chef Johnnie. “We brought products from Louisiana and completed multiple cooking demonstrations– we kicked things off with a chicken and sausage gumbo, one with a traditional roux, and then one with a dry roux featuring one of our products, and after that we demonstrated a chicken etouffee. We got to really explain these dishes and our culture which was exciting,” said Chef Johnnie.

Chef Johnnie continued to describe the joy of not only getting to bring Louisiana culture to an international stage, but into the classroom. “We also got to conduct some demonstrations at the International Centre of Culinary Arts Dubai, who provided most of our ingredients. One day before a demo they brought us three pounds of whole crawfish,” chuckled Chef Johnnie. “It was a great surprise opportunity to demonstrate how we peel crawfish and the crowd went crazy. Everyone had fun!” Chef Johnnie and Bonnie were also able to demonstrate at the International (ICCA) Dubai how to make a gumbo and a king cake, as well as explaining what a crawfish boil was. Dat Sauce also donated lots of their own products to the ICCA for students to use.

“It was just a once in a lifetime experience,” said Chef Johnnie. “I am so glad we got to go and share a bit of our culture.” For more information about Dat Sauce and their recent visit to Dubai, visit datsaucela.com or call (985) 380-8242.