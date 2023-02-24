Date set for 17th annual Super Cooper 5k

Come out Saturday, March 25 and participate in the 17th annual Super Cooper 5k in support of the local Cooper Life Fund. One hundred percent of all proceeds raised from the Super Cooper 5k will be donated directly to families with children suffering illnesses in the Terrebonne General Health System NICU.

The Cooper Life Fund was started 17 years ago when local parents Ashley and John Fontenot’s second born son, Cooper, was admitted to the NICU with a congenital heart defect hours after his birth. “We felt so helpless as parents watching our child go through this,” said his father John Fontenot. “All we could do was hope and pray.” Cooper began to recover and came through the whole ordeal stronger than ever, earning the nickname “Super Cooper.”

“We were extremely blessed that Cooper made it through this, but our time in the NICU showed us just how many other families are going through the same situation,” said Fontenot. “It was clear many did not have the same support system we were fortunate enough to have. We knew firsthand that the world does not stop turning when your child is in the hospital and we wanted to give back– That’s when the Cooper Life Fund and the Super Cooper 5k were born.” Over the past 17 years, the Cooper Life Fund has raised over $200K given directly to the families with children in the Terrebonne General Health System NICU.

The 2023 Super Cooper 5k will be held Saturday, March 25 starting at Pinnochio’s Pizza Playhouse. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m., the 1 mile run/walk begins at 8:00 a.m., and the 5k run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Registration fee for the 1 mile run/walk is $17 until March 14, and then $20. Registration fee for the 5k run/walk is $20 until March 14, and then $25. Participants can register online at cooperlifefund.org, but day-of walk ups are available. Everyone of all fitness levels are welcome at the event– it is stroller and dog friendly.

“We are excited to continue the Super Cooper 5k this year and give back to our community,” said Fontenot. “Everyone is welcome to come out and support our cause!” For more information, visit cooperlifefund.org or call (985) 258-5751.





