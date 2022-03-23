‘Day in the Dirt’ returns to Thibodaux!

The Thibodaux Service League invites families to come out and make your best dirt cake at the 2022 Day in the Dirt event on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Chackbay Fairgrounds, located at 345 Highway 304.

The fundraiser event will host a day of family fun, featuring a touch-a-truck exhibit, toddler area, tug o’ war, and much more. In addition to activities, guests will enjoy pizza and snowballs, which are included in the ticket price.

The event is open to the public; tickets are required for entrance. Children under the age of 1 can enter free of admission. Tickets to the 2022 Day in the Dirt are $12 and can be purchased online.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Thibodaux Service League, a Thibodaux-based, non-profit organization dedicated to volunteerism and serving the Thibodaux community.

For more information, please contact the Thibodaux Service League at info@thibodauxserviceleague.com