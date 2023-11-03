Daylight Savings Time ends this Sunday

November 3, 2023

Don’t forget! This Sunday, November 5, 2023, Daylights Savings Time will end and the clocks will go back one hour in Louisiana.


When local daylight time is about to reach:
Sunday, November 5, 2023, 2:00:00 am clocks are turned backward 1 hour to
Sunday, November 5, 2023, 1:00:00 am local standard time instead.

Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier on Nov 5, 2023 than the day before. There will be more light in the morning.

