Did you say Mardi Gras?! Montegut Children’s Carnival Club is Open for Membership

Montegut Children’s Carnival Club is officially open for membership!

The 77th-year sign-up days are Wednesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the club’s float building on recreation drive. Dues are $45 per family and each family should participate in two fundraisers. Members must live in the Montegut, Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Bourg, or Chauvin areas and riders must be in first, second, third, or fourth grade.

Carnival Court is for eighth graders and the drawing for the court will take place on October 19 at 7:00 p.m. If your child is interested in being put in for King, Queen, Maid, Duke, or Captain, call Bryce Belanger, April Tomplin, Mary Verdin, or Samantha Robichaux before 7:00 p.m. on October 18. Registration for court may also be done on sign-up days.

Depending on gym repairs, the club anticipates having the Little Miss and Master Mardi Gras Pageant. If repairs are done in time, details will be announced at a later date. Boys and girls need to be between four and seven for the pageants and the participants do not have to live within the area to participate.

Save the dates for the following important events:

August 24 and 25: Sign up days

October 15: Lottery Fundraiser

October 19: Drawing for Royal Court/General Membership Meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the float building

December 14: Candy Fundraiser money due and raffle ticket distribution

January 18, 2023: General Membership Meeting (election of officers) at 7:00 p.m.

February 15, 2023: Tableau Mandatory Practice (court only) 7:00 p.m.

February 16, 2023: Tableau Mandatory Practice for everyone 6:00 p.m.

February 18, 2023: Tableau- Mandatory Montegut Children’s Club 4:30 p.m. Be there by 4:00 p.m.

February 19, 2023: Children’s Parade 2:00 p.m. All float riders on floats by 1:00 p.m.

For any questions or more information, contact a board member: