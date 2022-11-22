Dining-in for Thanksgiving? Here are three places that are open on Thursday

Don’t want all the muss and fuss of Thanksgiving dinner in your home? Don’t worry! Here are three local restaurants that are open to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Plantation Inn

1381 West Tunnel Blvd., Houma; (985) 868-0500

Plantation Inn is open and serving their famous Thanksgiving day Buffet! The all-you-can-eat menu includes prime rib, ham and turkey with all the fixins! Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults are $28.95; senior citizens are $25.95; children 5-12 are $16.95; under 5 years are free. You may also place to-go orders.

Milano

314 Belanger, Houma; (985) 879-2426

Milano will be serving a delicious five-course Thanksgiving buffet style lunch with four seating times for 11am, 11:13am, 1pm and 1:30pm. The five-course meal is $70 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. Make reservations at MilanoHouma.com or by calling the restaurant.

Copeland’s

1534 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Houma; (985) 873-9600

Copeland’s of New Orleans in Houma will be open on Thanksgiving Day serving their traditional menu of made from scratch favorites. You can view their menu here: https://copelandsofneworleans.com/store_location/houma-la/